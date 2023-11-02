Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

APLE stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

