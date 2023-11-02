Jennison Associates LLC Takes $277,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TopBuild by 13.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $243.65 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

