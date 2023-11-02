Jennison Associates LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

