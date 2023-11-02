Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 149.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.