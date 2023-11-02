Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.