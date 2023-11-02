Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 3,143.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 885,175 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $20,183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AZEK by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,039,000 after buying an additional 616,266 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

