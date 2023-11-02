Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

