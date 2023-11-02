Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.