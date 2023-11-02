Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

