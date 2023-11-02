JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

