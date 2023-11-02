JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 517,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

