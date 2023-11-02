JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

