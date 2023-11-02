JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

