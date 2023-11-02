Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock worth $46,601,744. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.