Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,688,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

