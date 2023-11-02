Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of Livent worth $87,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Livent by 100.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $222,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $45,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

