LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

