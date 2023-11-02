Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Down 1.7 %

Insperity stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

