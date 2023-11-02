Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.58 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 371.7% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 486,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 383,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

