Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

