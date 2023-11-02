Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,215 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

FIS stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

