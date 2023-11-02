Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 628 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Otter Tail worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTTR stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

