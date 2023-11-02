Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.