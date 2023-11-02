NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

