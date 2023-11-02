NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

