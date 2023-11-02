Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.