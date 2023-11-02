Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,838,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

TECK stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

