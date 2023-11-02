Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

