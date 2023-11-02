Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %

PINS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.