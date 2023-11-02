Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ES opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.