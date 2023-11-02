Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
