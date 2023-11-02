Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,765 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

