Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Shares of ROKU opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

