Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,598,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,137,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

