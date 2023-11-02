Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

