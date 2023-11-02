Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,596 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,260 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 525,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,659 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 342,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

MSOS stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

