Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.