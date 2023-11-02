Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,889 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

