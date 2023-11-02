Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

