Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. Research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

