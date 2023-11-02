Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

