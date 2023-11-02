Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.