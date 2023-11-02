Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.17, but opened at $134.65. Repligen shares last traded at $137.84, with a volume of 485,723 shares traded.
The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.
RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
