Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

