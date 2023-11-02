SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. SAP SE has a one year low of $92.67 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

