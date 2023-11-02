Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

RIVN stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.