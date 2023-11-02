Scotia Capital Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after buying an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after buying an additional 888,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AGI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

