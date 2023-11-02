Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $386,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,532 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

