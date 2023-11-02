Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $414,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

