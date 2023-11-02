Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in First Solar by 8.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

FSLR opened at $142.84 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.19 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

